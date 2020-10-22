Another strong defensive effort helped Redwood Valley top rival Pipestone Area 18-7 Friday night in a Big South Conference match-up held at Inglis Field.

The Cardinals (2-0) allowed one touchdown drive in the second quarter that gave Pipestone Area a brief 7-6 lead but were dominant for most of the game to help the team stay unbeaten.

Next up for the Cardinals is a good looking Blue Earth Area team that is 2-0 with quality wins over JCC (45-14) and Luverne (41-10). The two teams will square off at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon (Oct. 24) in Redwood Falls.

Friday night the Cards would get on the board first when Alex Lang hooked up with Carter Peterson on a 21-yard touchdown strike that made it 6-0 Cards.

Pipestone would answer back, however, and take the lead late in the second quarter on a nine-yard run from Maddox Biever.

The Cards would rally with a nice drive to end the half, as Lang would plunge in from two yards out to make it 12-7 at the half.

A pair of turnovers were costly in the first half, as the Cards missed out on a scoring opportunity from inside the two yard line and another in Arrow territory.

The two teams would battle it out in the second half until the Cards took control on a three-yard touchdown pass from Lang to Carson Woodford that made it 18-7.

Redwood Valley would finish with 324 yards (218 rushing) of total offense compared to 194 for the Arrows.

Lang was 7-of-15 passing for 106 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and had 18 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Carter Johnson had a nice outing racking up 18 carries for 119 yards to lead the Cardinal ground attack.

Drew Lundeen was a spark plug for the offense hauling in three catches for 53 yards and adding two rushes for 59 yards.

Connor Josephson added two catches for 29 yards, and Peterson had one catch for 21 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinal defense put up some big numbers led by junior Maverick Goblirsch who had a team-high 12 solo tackles (five assisted) and three tackles-for-loss (he now has eight through two games).

Johnson was also big on the defensive side, racking up 18 tackles (eight solo) and two tackles-for-loss.

Jaxon Lang had a productive night from his linebacker spot finishing with 16 tackles (seven solo), two-tackles-for-loss and a first half fumble recovery.

Lundeen added nine tackles (three solo) and a pass break-up, Peterson had six tackles (three solo) and two tackles-for-loss and Isaac Louwagie added seven tackles (three solo).

Zach Reck-Paulsen had an interception, Josephson had six tackles (two solo), Lane Evans added seven tackles and a tackle-for-loss, Alex Lang had three solo tackles and two passes defensed, Matthew Prouty added four tackles and Evan Cooper picked up a pair of tackles.