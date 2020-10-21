Vicki LeAnn Sparby, 70, passed away on October 15, 2020 at her home in Buffalo. Vicki was born on January 7, 1950 in Granite Falls to Donald and Marilyn (Antonson) Day. Vicki spent her early years in Granite Falls, graduating as a proud Kilowatt in 1968. She had very fond memories of her days as a cheerleader and reign as Homecoming Queen (just like her mom!). Vicki furthered her education at Alexandria Vocational School as a laboratory technician. She was very proud of her many years in the medical profession, primarily the infertility field. She loved helping families create their families.

Vicki's family was her greatest joy. She was a loving wife to husband Danny Sparby and mother to son Brent Halvorson, daughter Nicole Halvorson Bruner, and grandma to her grandson Jackson Bruner. Vicki and Danny married in July of 1981 and after spending a honeymoon motorcycling to the West coast, they settled down in Montevideo where they enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, canoeing down the river, bowling, and having a great time with their friends at the Spike. They also lived an extended time in Dallas, Texas and Jacksonville, Fla. before moving back “home” in 2011.

Vicki never met a stranger. Wherever she went, she could turn a stranger into a friend. She cherished all of the close, dear friends she had – both old and new from every place she lived or visited. Her family, her friends, and her daily doggie companions were her lifeline during the many health issues she endured in the later part of her life. Her dogs through the years – Pepper, Susi, Lucy and Bella were constantly by her side – Bella being with her as she went to heaven. Vicki loved vacations to visit family – spending many years at Cheyenne Frontier Days or in Florida where she loved the ocean (especially dolphins!). She was an avid reader amassing a library full of books and was a collector of the things she loved. When Vicki was interested in anything – watch out – she would pursue it with zeal and passion! Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Danny Sparby of Buffalo; son, Brent Halvorson of Dallas; daughter, Nicole (Todd) Bruner of Jacksonville; grandson, Jackson Bruner; mother, Marilyn Cusick (Day) of Cheyenne, Wyo.; sisters, Terri (Steve) Myhre of Miltona, Mary Jo (Doug) Gale of Cheyenne; brother-in-law, Ken Sparby of Hutchinson; former husband, Warren L. Halvorson of New Hope; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Donald “Johnny” Day and brother, Doug Day, and her dogs Pepper, Susi, and Lucy.

The family will be arranging a celebration of life to be held in the summer of 2021. They request that in lieu of flowers, please support your local animal shelter. Vicki would be also honored if you took the opportunity to reach out to someone facing health issues and brighten their day.

