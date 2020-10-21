Lynn Mills, of Montevideo, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar at the age of 84.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Montevideo with Rev. Sam Kautz officiating. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Lynn Ardell Mills was born on April 27, 1936 in Montevideo to Maurice and Esther (Sunderland) Mills. Lynn was baptized and confirmed at Rosewood Methodist Church. He grew up on the farm in Havelock Township and attended country school. He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1954. Following high school, he attended the University of Minnesota St. Paul and graduated with a degree in agriculture. He returned to the Montevideo area and worked as a farmer and carpenter prior to farming his grandmother's farm. He farmed for 27 years and was also a carpenter for many years until his retirement. Lynn married Maxine Hagen on February 15, 1958 at Black Oak Lake Church, rural Montevideo. They had two children together: Robyn and Tom.

Lynn served in the Army National Guard for 11 years. He was a member of Rosewood Methodist and then Montevideo United Methodist churches where he would serve on many church boards and was active member of the Men's Club. He served on the Board of Directors of Brookside Manor and the Coop Credit Union for 32 years. He had a special interest in Heritage Hill, contributing to the church construction crew, and worked on several Habitat for Humanity houses. Lynn and Maxine enjoyed travels throughout the United States and Scandinavia. By far he listed his greatest gift was the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Maxine; his son, Tom of Millington, Tenn.; grandchildren: Melissa (Allen) Anderson, Montevideo, Sarah (Matt) Van Gorp, Montevideo, Megan Mills, Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren: Jonas and Aubrey Anderson, Oliver, Oscar, and Crosby Van Gorp; brother Howard (Gloria) Mills, Hobbs, N.M.; sisters Lois Robinson, Crystal, Joyce (Clarence) Domke, Golden Valley, Dorothy (John) Hutchens, Montevideo, Beverly (Vernon) Loose, Montevideo; son-in-law, Greg Brown; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Robyn Brown; brother, Gerald Mills; and brother-in-law, Gordon Robinson.