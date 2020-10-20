During her high-school years, Kelsi Limoges loved to babysit.

When she was in college, she spent time working as a nanny.

“I have always had a passion for working with children, and helping them learn and grow,” explained Limoges, “so I knew from a young age that I wanted to pursue a career in childcare or education.”

After graduating from Redwood Valley High School in 2010, Limoges studied at the Mankato campus of Minnesota State University where she earned a degree in child development and family studies and a minor in communication disorders.

She also earned a degree in early childhood education with a minor in special education from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

After earning her first degree from MSU-Mankato, Limoges taught preschool for the Head Start program in Willmar. It was during that experience when Limoges realized how much she loved the school atmosphere, and so she decided to go back to school to earn her license in early childhood education.

Then she began teaching preschool in the Redwood Area School District.

This school year, Limoges has made the transition to a new classroom setting, as she is teaching first graders at Reede Gray Elementary School. Limoges was exposed to working with first-grade students during her student teaching experience in the Renville County West School District.

“Although all ages are wonderful, I really enjoy the prior knowledge and experience that first graders come in with, as well as their eagerness to learn more,” added Limoges.

Limoges is hoping to emulate a teacher in her classroom she really appreciated.

“My mentor teacher, Barb Kronlokken, from my student teaching experience at RCW had a huge impact on me,” she explained. “She has a very calm demeanor and provides such a welcoming environment for the students. She made relationships with students, managed her classroom with ease and was always very positive. I am trying to emulate those qualities within my classroom by offering time to create relationships with my students, being positive and upbeat, providing positive feedback and showing compassion for each one of my students."

Limoges has an aunt who works at the elementary school in St. Peter, and she has three cousins who are teachers as well.

Having been born and raised in Redwood Falls and enjoyed living in this community, Limoges is happy to be working in the local district.

“Besides the craziness of the world that we are currently living in, this school year is going really well,” Limoges added. “My students are so eager to learn and love coming to school each day. We are making the best of wearing masks.”

Limoges is also serving as the head gymnastics coach for Redwood Valley, and she also coaches the Redwood Area Gymnastics Academy for the younger gymnasts.

“I have done gymnastics since I was three years old, so it has always been a passion of mine that I want to pass along to other gymnasts,” she explained.

Limoges and her husband, Tyler, have a son, whose name is Beckham. Together they like to go camping, swimming and racing.

“My parents, Mark and Jane Magers, live here in Redwood Falls. My dad owns Mark’s Body and Glass and my mom works at the Brighter Homes Store. My brother, Dalton, also lives in Redwood Falls with his son, Deegan. We enjoy spending time together as a family,” added Limoges.

Outside of teaching, Limoges enjoys being with her friends and family, going camping and being at the lake, having bonfires, going to the races and exploring outside.