The Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots defeated the St. Mary’s Knights 36-0 Friday, Oct. 9, during the first football game of the season.

Patriots junior Gavin Wysong scored five touchdowns against the Knights. Wysong got the scoring started when he scampered 47 yards in the first quarter. He would later add two more scores in each the second and third quarter.

The Patriots finished the game 3 of 5 on two point conversions.

On Sleepy Eye’s defense, senior Riley Strate led the Knights with nine tackles.

Senior running back Trent Steffensmeier ran for 43 of St. Mary’s 108 rushing yards. Running back Joey Herzog was also an active presence with rushing yards.

“Herzog gave us some energy when he got some carries,” said Knights head coach Brent Kucera.

Braden Hansen led the Knights in receiving with 15 yards on two receptions.

While the Knights totaled 28 passing yards and 108 rushing yards, Hills-Beaver Creek’s total yardage was 434.

“Hills Beaver Creek was just a very good football team,” said Kucera. “If this was a normal season, they would be the favorite to win the state championship.”

Kucera said he was very proud of the way his team played against their formidable opponent.

“We have a lot of things to work on, but our guys put in the effort,” Kucera said.

The Knights will travel to Renville to take on the Renville County West Jaguars on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

“I think we match up good against RCW,” said Kucera. “This should be a tight game.”