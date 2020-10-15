Ashley Braulick is running as a write-in candidate for School Board.

Braulick answered the same questions as the candidates profiled last week.

Ashley Braulick, write-in candidate for Sleepy Eye Board of Education, four-year term.

Biographical information: I was born and raised in Sleepy Eye. I have two beautiful daughters, Aubrey and Miley, who attend SEPS. I graduated from SEPS in 2008. I work full-time at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. I also currently serve on the Title 1 Parent Committee at SEPS.

Why do you want to serve on the School Board? I am running because the School Board sets the direction for our schools. I want to contribute to the key School Board processes: set a vision, advance policy, demonstrate accountability, maintain a leadership role in the community and develop consensus. I would like to create an environment for our students to find successful careers right here in our community. I think we would all like to see our children go away to college or trade schools and then come back here to Sleepy Eye to raise their families.

Describe the top issues you feel are important for the school board to address. My priorities are to strengthen education leadership, improve student achievement, create more out-of-school learning opportunities, and expand participation in arts and culture.