The Wildcats played their second Section match, and final match of the season, at Maple River on Thursday, Oct. 8. Coach Shane Laffen was proud of his team in the close loss.

“We lost a tough one,” Laffen said. “Four of the seven matches went to three sets. Brooklyn Moldan (SEPS) had a nice comeback win, as did Courtlyn Runck (Springfield) and Maya Nelson (St. Mary's) at 3rd doubles.”

Maple River 4 River Valley 3

1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan defeated Isabella Nelson, 6-7(4-7) 6-3 6-3

2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms defeated Kayla Berg, 6-2 6-2

3rd singles: Kierra Lafferty lost to Leah Proehl, 5-7 6-4 2-6

4th singles: Taylor Berkner lost to Ally Mersman, 1-6 2-6

1st doubles: Megan Stevens and Alexis Garza lost to Olivia Pfeffer and Kelsey Jaeger, 0-6 0-6

2nd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano lost to Macy Sohre and Madison Ward, 6-3 3-6 3-6

3rd doubles: Courtlyn Runk and Maya Nelson defeated Lauren Maas and Mackenzie Walters, 1-6 6-1 6-3