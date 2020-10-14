The Sleepy Eye Young Professionals group has planned an Election Forum featuring the candidates for Sleepy Eye city offices.

The Sleepy Eye Young Professionals group has planned an Election Forum featuring the candidates for Sleepy Eye city offices. The event is on Monday evening, Oct. 19 and is strictly virtual due to COVID-19.

“We will be hosting the event via Sleepy Eye Cable Channel 8 and our Facebook page at the Sleepy Eye Young Professionals,” said committee member Amanda Cook. “We encourage people to follow our Facebook page for updates and to access the live viewing. It will also be available to view on our page after the event if someone is unable to view live.”

Due to the number of city council candidates this year, the forum will consist of two sessions, at approximately one hour each:

7 p.m. Session 1: Mayor and Ward 1 Councilor candidates

8 p.m. Session 2: Ward 2 Councilor candidates

Cook said candidates will introduce themselves and discuss why they ran for office. Then there will be questions for the candidates to address/discuss.

Community members may submit questions via Messenger through the Sleepy Eye Young Professionals Facebook page, or mail to: 2020 Candidate Forum, Attn: Sleepy Eye Young Professionals, PO Box 351, Sleepy Eye, MN 56085. Senders of questions will remain anonymous.

“We are again excited to host this event to allow our community members the opportunity to learn about those running for City Council and Mayor positions and be informed voters,” Cook said.