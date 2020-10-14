The American Red Cross Bloodmobile is coming to Redwood Falls Oct. 19-20 from 12-6:30 p.m. each day.

The blood drive will be at the Redwood Area Community Center, and all of the same COVID-19 rules apply from the last time. There will be no walk-ins.

Those who want to donate need to make an appointment.

The Red Cross is still offering COVID-19 antibody testing to anyone who donates. This will tell donors if they have had COVID-19 in the past four to six months.

If someone has had COVID-19 their blood will have antibodies which may help others who are ill.

To receive COVID-19 results one will need to download the Blood Donor App onto their device.

Those who are coming to donate are asked not to come early to their appointment. Blood drive coordinators do not want people waiting any longer than they have to in the building.

Everyone needs to wear a mask.

Upon arrival temperatures will be taken before donors can register.

To learn more or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, or call Barb at (507) 370-3457.