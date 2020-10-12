William (Billie) Martin Weinhold, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Billie was born on January 9, 1966 in Granite Falls to William Weinhold, Sr. and Imogene (Hanson) Weinhold. He was baptized at Granite Falls Lutheran Church and lived in Granite Falls in his early years. His family moved to Clarkfield when he was in elementary school and he graduated from Clarkfield High School.

As a young man, Billie served in the Army National Guard for six years, and he had a passion for hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Clarkfield Fire Department for seven years. Later he especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He was very fond of birds and had a pet parrot named Oscar. Billie was a licensed electrician and worked for many years with his dad in that field. He was currently working at Prairie’s Edge Casino in surveillance.

Billie is survived by his life partner, Sue Huso of Cottonwood and her daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Bragg of Marshall; parents, Imogene Weinhold and William (Deb) Weinhold, Sr. of Clarkfield; sisters, Kellie (Charles) Nygard of Akron, IA, Peggie (Scott) Griswold of Andover, NJ, and Stacie (James) Wolf of Salem, SD; eight nieces and nephews, and Sue’s grandson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bruce and Stella Weinhold, and Harold and Mildred Hanson.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 2 PM at the Clarkfield City Cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair.

Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com.