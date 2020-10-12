The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team opened up the 2020 campaign with a 3-1 win over visiting Luverne Oct. 8 at the RVHS gymnasium.

It was the season debut of volleyball after a late start, and the RVHS Cardinals (1-0) were able to entertain a small group of fans thanks to a change in the indoor COVID policy earlier in the day.

Redwood Valley got a competitive effort from Luverne.

After jumping out to a quick 25-17, 25-8 lead, Redwood Valley would drop game three 25-20 but closed things out with a 25-23 win in game four.

Haley Garman led the way with 11 kills and two ace blocks, while Sydney Sommers added nine kills, nine digs, 1 1/2 ace blocks and was 9-of-11 serving.

Ella Bell also finished with nine kills to go along with six digs, and Madi Mertens added two kills, one dig and an ace block.

Hannah Schjenken had a solid night, finishing with 15 set assists, a kill, 11 digs, an ace block and was 12-of-14 serving with an ace.

Aubree Hicks added 10 set assists, seven digs and was a perfect 16-for-16 from the service line.

Sydney Mertens had three set assists, four digs and was 16-of-17 serving with two aces, and AJ Guggisberg had one set assist, nine digs and was a team best 19-for-19 from the service line.