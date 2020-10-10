The third and final home meet of the season for the Wabasso Rabbits cross country team recently took place against GFW at Sanborn’s Farmer’s Golf and Health Club.

For the third straight meet Kaysen Harms took home the top spot by winning the junior high boys division in a time of 6:31 over a one mile course.

Andrew Morin was second in 7:11, and Noah Pope was fourth in 7:39.

Sharing the starting line with the boys, the girls entries for the Rabbits were led by Katie Erickson’s sixth-place finish in 8:13. Kallie Fischer was a place behind in 8:19 for seventh with Amelia Plaetz running eighth in 8:44.

Sarah Franta (21:04) and Halle Hunerkoch (21:10) went 1-2 in the girls varsity race, as the Rabbits topped the T-Birds 25-30 with Madeline Hanna putting three Rabbits in the top five by taking fifth in 22:32.

A late sprint to the finish down the first fairway allowed Natasha Doubler to race around to GFW runners and take seventh in 23:15 creating a four point swing in the team standings.

Addison Jensen was 10th 23:29 and Allison Parker was 11th in 23:43. Jocelyn Jenniges (12th, 24:07), Mataya Nelson (13th, 25:07), Annabelle Struntz (14th, 25:20), Lonnah Maasch (25:59), Meredith Haven ran her first 5K ever and took 16th in 26:49. Hailey Jensen (17th, 27:02) and Mikayla Bliss (18th, 27:25) rounded out the maroon and gold finishers.

With GFW entering just four runners the Rabbit boys were able to top the incomplete Thunderbirds.

Adryen Tietz ran to a second-place finish in a career best 19:52. Nicholas Irlbeck ran 20:27 for third. Tyler Bliss took fourth in 21:09, Aidan Kampsen was fifth in 21:20 and Jacob Doyle was 9th in 23:22.

Section 3A competition is slated for Oct. 15 in Luverne.