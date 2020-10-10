The Minnesota pheasant hunting season opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ annual roadside pheasant survey showed a 42 percent increase in the state pheasant index this year relative to 2019.

The 2020 roadside survey is 37 percent above the 10-year average.

Hunters should check regulations before they head out into the field.

Hunters ages 16-64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota, and all pheasant hunters must wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink.

Bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map and more information are available on the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us/.

- Image courtesy of the Minnesota DNR Web site