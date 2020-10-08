The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team will host Luverne Thursday (Oct. 8) in its season debut.

The Cardinals went 24-6 a year ago before a knee injury to standout Sydney Sommers derailed their playoff run.

The Cards return All Big South performers Aubree Hicks, Sommers and Kate Ahrens along with Haley Garman and should once again compete with Marshall for the Big South West title.

No spectators will be allowed at the games, but those who are interested can watch the match by going to www.NFHSnetwork.com, search for the Redwood Valley High School page and then subscribe and follow.