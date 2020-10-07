Gary Erickson, 86, of Montevideo died peacefully on, March 8, 2020 in Gilbert, Ariz.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Social distancing and masks will be required. Military honors will follow the service performed by the Montevideo American Legion Honor Guard at the church. Fellowship and lunch will be at the Montevideo American Legion. Private Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. All Masons are respectfully requested as honorary urn bearers.

Visitation will take place Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., one hour prior the service at the church.

Gerald Gary Erickson, known as Gary to his friends and family, died March 8, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. at the age of 86. Gary was born July 10 in Portal, N.D., the son of Leonard and Mae Erickson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. He graduated from The University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended and graduated from the University of Iowa with a Physical Therapy degree in l958. Gary was also an Army veteran and served in Korea.

In 1958 he married Noreen Capistran from Crookston and they moved to Montevideo in 1962. Gary managed the Western Minnesota Rehabilitation Agency until his retirement in 1998. Gary and Noreen spent their retirement years as snowbirds in Mesa where they enjoyed great weather and made many friends.

Gary is survived by his wife of 61 years; two children, Diane Thorne (husband Gary) and Joel Erickson (wife Paula); and two grandchildren, Hannah and Noah Erickson.

Gary was an avid barbershopper for many years. He directed the Montevideo Barbershop Chorus for many years and sang in two quartets, the Music Makers and the Gay 90's. He was also a life time member of the Masonic Order and a Shriner.