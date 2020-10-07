Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt deer can register and participate in a series of online classes with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that continues through mid-October.

Classes will cover a variety of topics, including deer ecology and habitat use, scouting, identifying public lands, finding hunting land, picking a spot to hunt, what to do after the shot as well as how to care for meat from a harvest.

Upcoming classes are Oct. 8, 13 and 15.

Participants can tune in to any or all of the classes at no cost.

Registration and post-event surveys are required. All classes will be archived.

Details are available on the DNR learn to deer hunt page at www.dnr.state.mn.us/.

– Photo courtesy of the DNR Web site