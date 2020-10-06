It was a nice afternoon for the Redwood Valley boys and girls cross country teams, as they performed well at a home triangular held Oct. 1 at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

In cool, but ideal conditions for running the Redwood Valley girls earned a second-place finish to a strong Marshall squad, while the Cardinal boys would finish third.

Marshall had the top five finishers on the girls side to win going away 15-47 over the Cards (Worthington was third with 78).

It was a nice outing for freshman Olivia Stoterau who took 1:17 off of her season best and 17 seconds off of her personal best to lead the Cardinals with a sixth-place finish in a time of 20:51.

Payton Schueller knocked 40 seconds off of her personal best to finish in eighth at 21:06, and junior Catherine Buffie also added a season best to finish ninth in 21:10.

Freshman McKenna Flinn added a personal best to finish 11th overall in a time of 21:59, senior Aubree Hicks (22:13) and Ellie Nelson (23:05) both took more than a minute off of their season bests to place 14th and 18th respectively and Madi Munsell knocked out a personal best time of 23:09 to finish 19th.

The Cardinal JV team held off Worthington 23-34 for a first-place finish.

Leading the way was Rachel Huhnerkoch (24:00) and Tristyn Wolner (24:38) who finished second and third respectively with season best times.

Cassie Omtvedt (25:09) was sixth as she added a season best, Sophie Uhlenkamp (26:11) was eighth, Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff (26:27) was ninth, Lizzie Guggisberg (26:30) 10th and Ashlee Schueller (30:32) 17th all with season bests.

Addie Thomes recorded a season best to lead the way for the junior high girls. Piper Rigge was fourth, Betsy Joyce fifth, Lauren Miller sixth, Gracelyn Malecek was seventh and Kaedee Okins 13th.

The Cardinal boys varsity was led by the duo of Jayson Peyerl (16:43) and Mason Clark (17:13) who finished third and fifth respectively.

Worthington edged Marshall 37-40 with the Cards finishing with 45 team points in a tightly contested triangular.

Camden Cilek (17:47) was 11th, Will Ahrens knocked 50 seconds off of his previous best to place 12th in 17:59 and Skyler Sherbon (18:09) added a season best in placing 14th.

Kilen Cilek (18:10) had a personal best in finishing 16th, while Cohen Frank (19:17) also notched his best time ever in placing 23rd.

In JV action the Cards were led by an eighth-place finish from Daniel Haen (20:00). Landyn Nordby (20:18), Jack Frank (20:35), Aidan Salmon (22:04) and Aidan Koplin (22:11) all set personal bests with Nordby knocking 1:44 off of his prior best to place 11th.

Lucas Elmer (22:39) was 32nd followed by Noah U’Ren (23:09), Tevin Sivixay (23:47), Jacob Zollner (24:20), Kody Robinson (24:27) and Levi Stoneberg (24:46) all adding season bests.

Alex Beavers led the junior high boys with a ninth-place finish and season best time and Martin Kaden was 14th.

The Cardinals will host the Big South meet Saturday (Oct.9), a JV meet Oct. 12 and will take part in the Section 3A meet Oct. 15 in Luverne.