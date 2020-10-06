As has been done previously this year, Prairie Five is once again pairing with Second Harvest Heartland in a free food distribution event in an effort to combat local food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chippewa County Fairgrounds north gate, and is open to any household in need of food.

Each household will receive one box of produce, one box of mixed dairy products, and one box of chicken and pork. There will be a limit of two households per vehicle, and each household must be represented in the vehicle.