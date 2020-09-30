Refugio Jason Rodriguez of Montevideo passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 36. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, September 29 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements were with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo.

Refugio Jason Rodriguez was born June 20, 1984, the son of Refugio Martinez and Elouise Rodriguez in North Platte, Neb. The family moved to Minnesota in 1986. He attended school in Minnesota.

He loved to fish and enjoyed electronics, music, baking and cooking. Refugio was very handy and always was willing to help out anyone in need. He was also known for playing practical jokes on family and friends.

Refugio is survived by his parents, Refugio Martinez and Elouise Rodriguez of Montevideo; siblings, Michael Martinez (fiancé Leslie Vasquez) of Las Crucis, N. M., Michelle (Edward) Palacios of Clovis, N.M., Joe Lewis Rodriguez (Teresa Nord) of Hutchinson, Daniel Anthony (Tammy) Torres of Montevideo, Refugio Martinez Jr. of Belen, N.M., Albert (Elizabeth) Martinez of Clovis, Virgina Ann (Raul Salinas) Torres of Montevideo, Rosa (Jesse) Bautista of Montevideo, and Chino Torres (Claudia Martinez) of Marshall; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Refugio is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eloisa Ortega, Guadalupe Castillo, Juan Vega, and Eulaila Vega.