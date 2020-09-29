Due to the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in area communities, CentraCare is once again implementing a no visitor policy at all of its facilities.

The restrictions will go into effect Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

This includes the Carris Health - Redwood facility in Redwood Falls.



Exceptions to the policy will be allowed for patients/visitors experiencing specific situations including:



• End of life

• Critically ill

• Parent/legal guardian of a minor patient

• Legal guardian of an adult with cognitive/developmental disabilities

• Labor support

• High-risk procedures requiring in-person discussions about care and informed consent

During these situations, patients are limited to one healthy visitor per day during visitation hours.

Some exceptions will apply for pediatric, critically unstable and end of life patients.

Upon entering a CentraCare or Carris Health facility, all visitors will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Visitors are also required to wear a mask that covers both nose and mouth.



Carris Health officials appreciate the support from the community as they implement these changes.

They are needed to keep patients and staff safe and to prevent the further spread of any illness.