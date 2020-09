It was more competitive than the final score would indicate, but the Redwood Valley girls tennis team still fell 7-0 to host Marshall Sept. 24 in Big South action.

Isabel Hillestad fell 7-5, 6-3 at second singles, and Talia McCorquodale dropped a 6-4, 6-3 battle at fourth singles.

In doubles, the duo of Mila Jenniges and Brooke Zollner fell 6-3, 6-4, and the first doubles unit of Lexy Nelson and Pari Bailey were defeated 6-4, 6-0.