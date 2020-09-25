The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) recently announced Lisa Orren, agriculture instructor at Redwood Valley High School in Redwood Falls, as the 2020 ACTE Region III New Teacher of the Year.

This award recognizes new career and technical education (CTE) teachers who have made significant contributions to-ward innovative and unique CTE programs and who have shown a professional commitment early in their careers.

Orren began her teaching career in 2015 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Sauk Rapids.

In 2016, Orren received the opportunity to teach at her alma mater in Redwood Falls. Over the past five years, Orren has developed a high quality agricultural education program.

It is her mission to engage all learners in challenging academic coursework through hands-on, inquiry based learning experiences and provide student leadership opportunities. Orren builds strong relationships with students and offers diverse educational opportunities and experiences.

Orren strives to promote the importance of achieving academic success, caring for others and preparing to thrive in a diverse, global and ever changing society.

Orren is one of five finalists for the 2021 national title. The national winner will be announced at the ACTE Awards Gala, an award presentation recognizing the best CTE educators in the country.

The event will take place Dec. 3, during ACTE’s Virtual CareerTech VISION 2020. The virtual awards gala is sponsored by Express Employment Professionals, Goodheart-Willcox, CareerSafe and Stratasys.

The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) is the nation’s largest not-for-profit association committed to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for successful careers.

ACTE represents the community of CTE professionals, including educators, administrators, researchers, school counselors, guidance and career development professionals and others at all levels of education.

ACTE is committed to excellence in providing advocacy, public awareness and access to resources, professional development and leadership opportunities.