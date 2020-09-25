[At Sanborn] “The boys won the meet with a good team effort!” said Coach Hagen.

The Knights Cross Country team ran at the Sanborn golf course on Thursday, Sept. 17, a meet hosted by Wabasso and also including the GFW team. It was another first place finish for the Knights boys.

Coach Lisa Hagen said Joshua Hagen ran a strong race, placing first in the boys varsity and hit a new pr (personal record) of 17:46. Nate Fliszar came in close behind Joshua for a strong second place finish and Noah Christensen followed shortly after for a fourth place finish.

“Clare Fischer led the girls, with second place and a fantastic finish—an all out sprint with first place finisher, Grace Feder of GFW,” said Hagen. “Kayla Schroepfer hit a new pr and the girls really moved up from last year.”

Nico Nosbush and Teresa Fischer both hit new personal records for the Junior High team.

“The team has been working so hard this year and their hard work is showing,” said Hagen.

Results for the Varsity Girls 5K:

Clare Fischer, 2nd place, 19:06; Elle Kyllonen, 25:55; Kayla Schroepfer, 26:26, Annika Nosbush, 27:28; Jenny Piotter, 27:29; Ellen Windschitl, 28:09.

Varsity Boys 5K:

Joshua Hagen, 1st place, 17:46; Nate Fliszar, 2nd place, 18:08; Noah Christensen, fourth place, 19:43; Garrett Grathwohl, 20:54; Elliott Hoffman, 21:09; Charlie Macho, 21:51; Laurence Simonsen, 22:49; Cole Schroepfer, 25:01.

Junior High Girls one mile:

Teresa Fischer, fifth place, 8:05.

Junior High Boys one mile:

Nico Nosbush, 4th place, 7:13.

On Monday, Sept. 21, the team traveled to Springfield to run on a very tough hilly course at the Springfield Golf Club. The third opponent was Madelia-Truman.

Coach Hagen said, “Between the heat and the tough course, it was a brutal race and the times reflected it all across the board.”

At press time the official race results were not yet available, but Hagen provided times she recorded for the Knights.

Varsity Girls 5K:

Clare Fischer, 2nd place, 22:12; Kayla Schroepfer, 29:58; Elle Kyllonen, 30:40: Annika Nosbush, 31:01; Jenny Piotter, 32:43; Ellen Windschitl, 36:20.

Varsity Boys 5K:

Joshua Hagen, 2nd place, 20:28; Nate Fliszar, 4th place, 20:50; Noah Christensen, 21:47; Garrett Grathwohl, 24:12; Charlie Macho, 24:30; Elliott Hoffman, 24:50; Laurence Simonsen and Cole Schroepfer did not run in this race.

Hagen said the junior high race was on flat ground with both her runners reaching personal records.

Junior High Girls one mile:

Teresa Fischer, 2nd place, 7:37.

Junior High Boys one mile:

Nico Nosbush, 7:09.

Hagen said she was proud of her team, “Everyone ran hard and put all they had into it.”

On Friday, Sept. 25, the Knights host Madelia and MVL at Eagles Park. Thursday they run in Springfield again.