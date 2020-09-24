Redwood area artist Gerald Patten is having his “Portraits of Leadership” exhibition on display at the Cultural Centre in Bird Island.

Patten’s work will be on display Sept. 25-27.

Over a few months this spring, Patten painted 18 portraits of political leaders, including a number of presidents and people who have served in leadership roles in Minnesota.

Hours are from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The portraits on display were done by Patten as a COVID-19 quarantine activity.

An artist reception is scheduled to be held Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m.