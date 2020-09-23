The streets of downtown Redwood Falls will be busy this coming Saturday (Sept. 26) for the annual fall festival.

Yes, the community event hosted by Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism is going to be held this year, but, according to Anne Johnson, Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism director, the event will be different.

Vendors will be set up on the streets as is part of the tradition of the fall event, but some of the other activities, such as the face painting, human foosball and Princess camp, are taking a hiatus this year due to the restrictions of COVID-19.

The idea has been to still host the fall festival but to facilitate it in a safe outdoor environment.

“We’ve got a great variety of craft and retail vendors coming to the festival this year. People are looking forward to an annual event that hasn’t been canceled,” said Jen Franklin, Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism office manager and festival vendor coordinator.

The fall festival runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sept. 26 in downtown Redwood Falls.

“The fall festival has been a crowd favorite for many, many years. We love showcasing Redwood Falls in the fall, and this popular, well-attended annual event helps us do that. The great variety of vendors and food trucks bring in people from the surrounding area, and it also encourages people to shop locally with our downtown businesses and businesses all over town as well,” said Johnson.

COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed.

Learn more on the Chamber Web site at redwoodfalls.org.