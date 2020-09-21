On Sept. 1 and 2, 17 Jr. High students participated in a FFA Discovery Camp.

On Sept. 1 and 2, 17 Jr. High students participated in a FFA Discovery Camp. These students spent their afternoon learning about FFA and all of the opportunities it has to offer. The seventh and eighth graders were separated by either Group One or Group Two and the event was held outside.

The camp started with a fun game of bean bags. After bean bags, the students got to explore a variety of Career Development Events or CDEs. During this activity, students could go to several tables where they would complete an activity while also learning more about that specific CDE team. Some CDEs included: Ag Mechanics, Fish and Wildlife, Milk Quality, Floriculture, Vet Science, Trapshooting, Nursery Landscape, Poultry, and much more.

Following the CDE Fair, the group ate supper. After eating, the chapter officers introduced themselves and told the group what fun activities FFA has to offer, how many skills they can gain from being involved, and each one told what they enjoy most about being a part of FFA.

After introductions, the students participated in a hula hoop contest to see who would come out on top.

This event was very successful and encouraged many Jr. High students to be more involved in FFA because the experiences can be life-changing.

After the Jr. High event on Sept. 1, the High School members were invited to an FFA Cookout. Twenty-five members attended this event where there were bean bags and line dancing. Officers also introduced themselves at this event.

FFA is gearing up for online CDE contests, service projects, and other virtual and in-person events. We are ready for fun, learning, and serving our community.