Minnesota’s iconic wolf is the focus of upcoming public input opportunities sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

In three virtual meetings and a parallel online input period, the public will be asked to weigh in on various questions about wolves, including specific questions and open comment opportunities about wolf numbers and geographic range, conservation options and impacts on agriculture and other wildlife species.

The DNR is seeking this input as it updates the state’s current 20-year-old wolf management plan.

“Discussions about wolves bring out opinions from a broad range of interests,” said Dan Stark, DNR wolf management specialist. “We want to both provide information about wolves in Minnesota and understand the concerns and issues that people have about the future of wolf management. These public meetings are part of a broader process to update the plan and give people an opportunity to share their views.”

The virtual open houses will include informational presentations from the DNR and allow real-time public input and questions and answers.

The open houses will each focus on a particular geographic area, and all are welcome to join the open house focusing on their area of the state or region of interest. Each takes place from 6-8 p.m.

• Northwest region - Sept. 29.

• Central and southern region, including the Twin Cities metro area - Oct. 6.

• Northeast region - Oct. 8.

Although wolves are currently listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, the Minnesota DNR and tribal authorities actively manage and monitor the state’s wolf population.

Updating the state’s 2001 wolf management plan is important regardless of whether the federal government changes the listing status.

Tribal staff as well as representatives of state and federal agencies, academic institutions and other organizational partners involved in wolf management and research in Minnesota are providing expert input to the process to update the state’s wolf management plan through an ongoing technical committee.

A 20-member wolf plan advisory committee is also working to identify issues and explore options for wolf conservation in Minnesota.

Committee members represent hunting and trapping; wolf advocacy and animal rights; livestock and agriculture and other interests related to wolf conservation and management.

