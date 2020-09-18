Wabasso Public School came together to staff an historic event at Sanborn’s Farmer’s Golf and Health Club Sept. 10 when it hosted the first ever boy/girl cross country meet.

The Rabbits hosted Springfield/Cedar Mountain and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in one mile junior high races and two mile JV and varsity races

The recent three team event got under way with the junior high boys’ trek around the Sanborn golf course, the first to start at 4:30 p.m. in a one-mile race.

The first Rabbit to cross the line was Andrew Morin who finished sixth in 7:04.5. Noah Pope was ninth in a time of 7:24.

Starting three minutes after boys the junior high girls race started in the middle of the ninth fairway before cutting diagonally through the first fairway and then taking route on the cart path towards the number two tee box.

Meredith Haven finished in less than eight minutes at 7:57 to place fifth, and Kallie Fischer ran her way to an eighth-place finish in a clocking of 8:27.

Katie Erickson made the top 10 with a 10th place tally running the mile in 8:36. Amelia Plaetz ran a strong final 200 yards to snag 11th place in 9:01.

Scoring four runners, TMB won the junior high girls team event with 19 points with the Rabbits third with 34 points.

There were JV races for both boys and girls, and Wabasso got a third-place finish from Jocelyn Jenniges when she ran the two mile distance in 18:38.

Addison Jensen raced to a fourth-place finish in 19:40, Hailey Jensen was fifth and Jazzy Kuehn placed sixth in her harrier debut.

Noah Anderson’s maiden voyage in cross country ended with a fifth-place finish in a time of 14:13. Kaysen Harms moved up to the JV division and ran 14:28 to take seventh.

The Rabbit varsity girls placed second among the three team entries scoring 49 team points to top TMB and finish behind S/CM’s 25 points.

A fantastic five, six, seven finish by Sarah Franta (14:05.1), Halle Huhnerkoch (14:21) and Madeline Hanna (15:00) sparked the Rabbit effort.

Natasha Doubler (16:47) was 16th, Allison Parker (16:48) 17th, Mataya Nelson (17:08) 18th and Lonnah Maasch 19th (17:29).

After the boys varsity race headed out to the first four holes of the course Adryen Tietz completed the two-mile two loop course in 13:03 to take fifth place.

Joe Liebl was two places behind in seventh running 13:33 and Nicholas Irlbeck placed 11th in a time of 13:41.

Tyler Bliss was 15th in 14:03 with Aidan Kampsen rounding out the Rabbit scoring in 17th in 14:32.

Alex Schmeising was 22nd, and Jacob Doyle placed 23rd.