Mollie Jaenisch, 62, of Granite Falls, passed away peacefully Friday September 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous 3 ½ year battle with Carcinoid Carcinoma. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, September 8 at 11 a.m. at the St Clara Catholic Church in Clara City. Burial was held in the church cemetery. Arrangements were with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Mollie Ann Jaenisch was born September 12, 1957 in Granite Falls to Carol (Bauman) and Donald Hinderks. She grew up on the family farm in rural Maynard with her older brother Charles (Chuck) and younger sister, Jane. Mollie was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City and confirmed at the Maynard Lutheran Church in Maynard. This is where the roots of her unfailing faith began. She attended Maynard High School, graduating in 1975 and then from Willmar Area Vocational College in 1976 with her cosmetology licensure.

At the age of 14, Mollie met the love of her life, Lyle Jaenisch. After three years of courtship, Mollie and Lyle were married August 2, 1975 at the St. Clara Catholic Church in Clara City. A few years later Lyle bought Mollie their first and only home just north of Granite Falls in the fall of 1976. Here is where they raised their three sons, Chris, Tony, and Blake to love, admire, and continue the legacy of family farm living.

Mollie was Lyle’s partner in every aspect of farm and family life. From chasing pigs, cattle, and sons, to topping beets she had a hand in it all. Together they worked side by side creating a family they loved. After the boys were older, Lyle and Mollie enjoyed helping and watching their boys farm, camping with many close friends at Lake Shetek, flower gardening, music festivals, going to NASCAR races around the United States, having fun at Lake Amelia, traveling south in the winter, and overnight parties with her grandchildren.

Mollie’s 10 grandchildren were the center of her world. The moment any of them would stop by she would drop everything to ensure they enjoyed every moment with her. From baking cookies, art projects, planting flowers and watching their various activities she was fully involved in all aspects of their lives. She has instilled her faith and unconditional love in the hearts of each one of them.

Mollie had many talents in life and being a solid rock for her family was her greatest achievement. Her love of family led her to be active in all parts of their lives, including religion class teacher, Mat Club, song leader, and Granite-Go-Getter’s 4-H club leader. She was also a member of the ECFE Advisory Council, Yellow Medicine East School Board member for eight years, Chairman for two years, and on the St. Andrews Finance Council.

Mollie touched so many people during her time here on earth. Through her trials and treatments for cancer, she never lost her steadfast faith and trust in God. She was a true inspiration to all that she touched. She led by example on what strength, love, grace, and faith can do. Her legacy lives on in the tears and smiles of all of us left to live this life without her in it.

Those left behind to begin a new normal include her loving husband, Lyle; sons Chris (Chantel), Tony (Julie), and Blake (Erin) Jaenisch all of Granite Falls; mother, Carol (Ervin) Winter of Montevideo; brother Chuck (Bec) Hinderks of Maynard; sister Jane (and daughter Libby) Franklin of Montevideo. Last but certainly not least are her pride and joy; her grandchildren: Abby, Lily, Jackson, Easton, Hayden, Ian, Callan, Raelyn, Deacon, and Nash Jaenisch all of Granite Falls.

Mollie is preceded in death by her father, Donald Hinderks, grandparents Tony and Sally Bauman of Maynard, and Harm and Mary Hinderks of Maynard.