When I was in high school I had a friend who wore a t-shirt that had three words on the front of it.It said…

“Your name here.”

If I remember correctly, it was a white shirt with black block letters – all capitals.

For those of you who recall catalogs where you could order customized clothing, you will grasp the fact that I thought that shirt was pretty funny.

If you don’t get it, ask your parents or your grandparents. I am pretty sure they know.

Anyway, after some very serious contemplation, I have decided to make a change related to some of my own modern fashion.

When I started working from home in March, I opted to make a change to the picture that appeared in the photo box above.

In my newest rendition, I had a lot more hair on my head than I do now, and, I was donning a face mask.

I just want to be clear. That photo was not intended to make any kind of political statement. It was not an endorsement for wearing a mask. (Had I done that, I would have tried to find some sort of mask making company to endorse.)

I was simply wearing a mask because it reflected the times. Had I imported a photo into the above space a year ago of myself wearing a mask, you might have wondered what was wrong with me.

Does Troy have some weird disease, you may have asked others.

Maybe he has finally lost it, others may have responded to your initial query.

Either way, I am pretty certain I would have had people talking.

Having a photo of me wearing a mask today is not that outlandish. Some may have even expected it.

So, as of today that photo is officially retired. (OK, you might see it again in a couple of years when people reflect on all that happened in 2020 and wonder what we were all thinking.)

Having made that decision, I knew that I would have to come up with a replacement. I thought about finding my old photo and using that again, but I have been informed that I don’t look like that anymore.

Apparently, I have gotten a little older.

So, that photo has hit the cutting room floor as well.

With little time left before going to print, I knew I had to find something quick. So, I went to the clearinghouse of photos – the World Wide Web.

A search of photos of me came up relatively empty, with the exception of one that appeared in a few different locations.

Since that is the way I am being seen by quite a few of you, I determined that I would try it out for a while.

Before I make my final decision, I would like to know your thoughts. Just so you know, I think it is a pretty good likeness.

After all, the camera doesn’t lie, and everything you find on the Internet is true.

So, just take a closer look before you pass final judgment.

The more I look at it the more I feel this photo is growing on me.

Several years from now when people see this photo of me online they will know a lot more about who I am.

Now all I need is to find a matching shirt.