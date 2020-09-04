On Wed., Aug. 26, The Minnesota Army National Guard was once again activated by Governor Tim Walz under Emergency Order 20-87, “Activating the Minnesota National Guard and Declaring a Peacetime Emergency to Provide Safety and Protection to the People of Minneapolis” to help law enforcement after a period of civil unrest following a night of looting and property destruction in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

On Wed., Aug. 26, The Minnesota Army National Guard was once again activated by Governor Tim Walz under Emergency Order 20-87, “Activating the Minnesota National Guard and Declaring a Peacetime Emergency to Provide Safety and Protection to the People of Minneapolis” to help law enforcement after a period of civil unrest following a night of looting and property destruction in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

In total, 429 soldiers were deployed, with 310 coming from the 1-151 Field Artillery Battalion from unit armories located in Alexandria, Appleton, Madison, Marshall, Morris, Ortonville, and Montevideo.

The 257 Military Police Company headquartered in Monticello was the first to be activated, deploying the evening of Aug. 26 to conduct traffic control points in support of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The 1-151 Field Artillery was activated the next day to provide follow-on forces to the company. The 1-151 Field Artillery was released from state active duty on Friday, Aug. 28, and the 257 Military Police Company was released on Sunday, Aug. 30.

"I am impressed by the professional and rapid response of our citizen Soldiers and Airmen to the unplanned request from the city of Minneapolis to assist their community in restoring peace and stability,” said MG Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General. "Our guardsmen, though not first responders, once again proved our motto to be true. ‘Always Ready, Always There.’”