On Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:56 p.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call indicating that a tree had fallen on a person.

At the scene, it was discovered that Jonathan Ceplecha, 59, was cutting down trees when a tree fell on him pinning both legs under the tree

It was learned that Ceplecha had been pinned under the tree since the previous Thursday (Aug. 27) - more than 100 hours.

After nearly two hours, the Redwood Falls Fire Department extricated Ceplecha, and he was airlifted from the scene. No other information regarding his condition is available at this time.

Assisting the Redwood Falls Fire Department at the scene were CentraCare Ambulance, LifeLink Air Care and the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department.