The Redwood Valley girls tennis team opened up the fall season with a pair of meetings with St. James Area and a visit to Pipestone Area.

The Cardinals (0-3) dropped both match-ups with St. James Area by scores of 7-0, and they were competitive in a 6-1 loss at Pipestone Area.

“The girls have been really competing to open up the season,” Coach Kelly Mellgren said. “Overall I am very pleased with their first few performances.”

In their first battle with St. James, the Saints were dominating, winning 48 of 52 points in singles and 36 of 38 in doubles.

The Cards came back in their second match of the season and battled despite losing 6-1 to Pipestone.

Junior Kate Foy picked up a nice 6-4, 6-1 win at second singles, and Payden Beran lost a tough 6-4, 6-4 battle at first singles.

Talia McCorquodale fell 6-3, 6-1 at fourth singles. Lexy Nelson and Pari Bailey were competitive in their first set at first doubles, falling 6-4 and then 6-0, and the freshmen duo of Mila Jenniges and Brooke Zollner lost a hard fought 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 match at third doubles.

The Cards had a better showing against St. James in their second go around, winning nine games including a 6-3, 6-2 loss at third doubles by Jenniges and Zollner.

The Cardinals have a unique mixture of seniors and underclassmen heading into a unique fall COVID-19 inspired season.

The seniors include veterans Beran, Nelson, Bailey and Isabel Hillestad along with McCorquodale, Audrey Munshower and Emma Elmer.

Beran, Hillestad and McCorquodale will all most likely start in singles along with junior Foy, while Nelson and Bailey team up to form the Cards number one doubles unit.

The Cards have a nice freshmen group that includes Avery Wilson, Jenniges, Lauren Dolezal, Brooke Zollner, Ava Kerkhoff-Shaw and Anneliese Hammer and eighth graders Lily DeBlieck, Julia Lang and Brianna Tucker.