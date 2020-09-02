Pastor James Scott of Charles City, Iowa, formerly of Maynard, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Friday the 28th of August in the year of our Lord 2020 at the age of 78.

A celebration of his life will be held on today (Thursday) at 1:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Montevideo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

James Melvin Scott was born June 25, 1942 on the farm in Pinnebog, Mich. to Wesley and Annie (Langosh) Scott. He was raised on the farm where his love for animals and the great outdoors began. He graduated from Kinde High School in 1960 and later went on to Bob Jones University and Faith Baptist Bible College and Seminary where he graduated in 1976. On June 24, 1967 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sally Ann Perdue, next to his salvation he would often say that was the best choice he ever made. They moved to Charles City, Iowa when he graduated from seminary and became pastor of Temple Baptist Church but his service to the Lord, that lasted his whole life, began when he asked the Lord to be his personal Lord and Saviour as a teenager. He and his family moved to Maynard when God called him to be the pastor of Maynard Baptist Church in 1989. This is where he started his Walmart career of more than 25 years at Walmart in Montevideo and Waverly, Iowa. He moved back to Charles City, Iowa in 2007 to be closer to family, he was a member, Sunday School teacher, Junior JR. church leader and camp counselor at Calvary Baptist Church. His love for the Lord and the KJV of the bible was an obvious part of his life right up until the end as he shared the gospel with his care team from his ICU bed. When he wasn't reading his bible he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and taking walks with his wife. He always had a love for Looney Tunes and loved sharing it with his children and grandchildren. If he could tell you one thing it would be that he is rejoicing in Heaven right now because of his decision to place his faith in Christ's death and resurrection as the total payment for his sin so that he could receive the free gift of eternal life in Heaven. One of his favorite bible verses was Ephesians 2 8-9 “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast.” He would desire nothing more than for you have that same hope, he is now completely healed and in his eternal home with Jesus Christ, his Saviour and Lord. Pastor Scott would simply say of his life: “To God Be The Glory!”

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sally Ann Scott of Charles City; his children Christine Scott of Alta Vista, Iowa, Samuel Scott of Mason City, Iowa, Sarah Scott of Mapleton, Paul Scott of Charles City, and Jason and Mary Burns of Maynard; his grandchildren, Kaeli, Austin, Zachariah (Sakatah), Samuel, Jacob, Annie, Elijah, Moses, Charlie, Anna, Isaiah and Ezra; great-grandchildren Leon, Nathaniel, Nicolai and Allistair; and his brother, Richard Scott of Ankeny, Iowa.

James was reunited in Heaven with his parents Wesley and Annie Scott; brother Robert Scott; sister Nancy Geyer; his oldest son James Scott, three babies too precious for Earth and sister-in-law, Phyllis Scott.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo is in charge of the funeral arrangements.