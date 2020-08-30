Like many schools, Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School (MVLHS) has spent many hours writing and editing a plan to start classes this August. The school plans to open Aug. 31, 2020, with face-to-face instruction.

"After seeking input from the parents of our student body and from the members of the MVLHS Board of Directors, as well as local, state and national individuals and organizations, we do feel that we can open and provide a safe learning environment for our students," said Dr. Tim Plath, MVLHS principal. "We are looking forward to the start of the school year.”

The school’s administration will continue to monitor the local and state health trends and make future decisions regarding learning modes in communication with local and state health officials. Additional information can be found at www.mvl.org.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School is a private, Christian high school serving families with children in Grades 9-12. Located three miles east of New Ulm on U.S. Highway 14, students throughout southern Minnesota, the United States and China and South Korea come to MVLHS to receive a quality education.