Like every other school in the country, the Minnesota Valley Area Learning Center is headed into uncharted territory as it prepares to open next Monday, August 31.

Rhonda Brandt, Director/Principal of the ALC, said: “It’s important for people to understand that, since we provide education to students in other local districts, we also follow their school calendars as well as their educational plans when it comes to bussing, etc.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused schools to rethink how to deliver the best education possible to their students while maintaining best practices to ensure that students and staff stay safe. “The ALC is part of the Minnesota River Valley Education Cooperative,” said Brandt, “so we are also a school district and must follow all of the same guidelines as all public schools.”

According to Brandt, the ALC, which is comprised of grades 7-12, will be starting their year with a hybrid model of education which is based on current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. She said: “We will be able to be present in person every day, unless cases increase. We are required to social distance with our desks and seating. Everyone will need to be six feet apart. In addition, students and staff will be required to wear masks.”

Brandt stated that the reason the ALC was able to implement this version of a hybrid model was due to their current enrollment, as well as having the ability to move classrooms around in the building in order to meet social distancing requirements.

“We are required to follow all MDH guidelines,” said Brandt. “In fact, Countryside Public Health is meeting with our staff on our first inservice day. Everyone who enters our building is required to have their temperature checked. We’ve been doing that since May!”

In addition to preparing for an in-person hybrid model, Brandt reported that the ALC’s teachers have been working hard to prepare their curriculum to be available online. “This will serve our few families who have elected to go with 100 percent distance learning,” she said.

The experience gained from this past spring’s distance learning will serve the ALC well moving forward. Brandt said: “Last spring, distance learning worked okay for some students. I would say about 85 percent of our students did really well, and the rest struggled a little. This is why we need to be in session, and by being in session, we will be able to prepare students in the event we are required to go into a full distance learning format if a student or family is isolated or a family is isolated due to the virus.”

Brandt stated that distance learning for ALC students will be synchronous, meaning online learning will follow normal daily class schedules. “However,” she said, “due to the population we serve, we are always very flexible to meet the needs they may have which may prevent them from being online synchronously.”

As of this week, the number of students enrolled at the ALC stands at 40 students, but Brandt cautioned that the number of students always increases once school actually begins.

“It is extremely important for people to understand that the ALC serves many more students than this,” said Brandt. “We have an Individual Learning Program, where students attend at various times based on their academic goals. This program serves over 200 students every year, and will begin again in September.”

Over the past summer, students who were enrolled in summer courses came into the school, had their temperatures checked, and met with their instructors to complete their required coursework. “It is important to understand that the ALC is always meeting and serving students where they are at,” Brandt said. “The big difference now is taking the need for more health and safety efforts; we are ready.”