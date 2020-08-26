The Renville County Board of Commissioners has allocated $450,000 in CARES Act funding to create a grant program to assist Renville County businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

This grant program is designed to reimburse eligible expenses that businesses and non-profits have incurred as they fight the effects of COVID-19.

In an effort to assist as many businesses and nonprofits as possible, the maximum grant amount for businesses is $7,500 and $5,000 for non-profits.

Grant applications are available on the Renville County HRA/EDA Web site.

Applications must be received by Sept. 11, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Applications may be e-mailed to: grants@renvillecountymn.com or paper mailed to: Renville County HRA/EDA, 1050 South 5th Street, Suite 311, Olivia, MN 56277.

Renville County HRA/EDA will be holding an online/telephone training and question and answer session Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m. on this grant program. This event will be recorded for those who may have missed it.

The public is encouraged to visit Renville County HRA/EDA’s Web site for information on how to participate in this training, and a link to the recording of the training afterwards.

To download a grant application form, visit Renville County HRA /EDA’s Web site, e-mail grants @renvillecountymn.com or call (320) 523-3837.

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to keep the county strong by fostering business growth and development, promoting tourism and recreation and providing housing opportunities for county residents.

For more information on the Renville County HRA/EDA and this grant program, visit www.Renville.com or call (320) 523-3656.

