Lion Thomas Goetz, right, received a Leadership appreciation plaque for serving as the 2019-2020 President of the Sleepy Eye Lion Club. Presenting the plaque, on left, is Lion Blair Folkens, incoming President for 2020-2021 year. Other Lions Club officers, not pictured, are Secretary Lion Dr. Tom Larson and Treasurer, Lion Russell Sorensen. Sleepy Eye Lions Club continues to look for new members, women and men. The Lions motto is "We Serve." Please contact any Lions member if you have interest in serving your community.