Each year, approximately 400 backpacks are filled with grade level and school district appropriate school supplies and given to qualifying children throughout Brown County through the United Way Backpack Project.

Children in grades K-8 in Brown County who qualify for the free lunch program can participate in this program. United Way of Brown County Area has teamed up with local school districts, the Salvation Army, Optimist Club of New Ulm, The Caring Tree Program, Bank Midwest, and many area businesses to make this opportunity available to families in the Brown County area.

Supplies that have been donated need to be sorted and inventoried to figure out which supplies still need to be purchased. The Sleepy Eye FFA had eight volunteers come together to help sort the supplies at the New Ulm Event Center recently.

The following week after all of the supplies had been gathered, 10 Sleepy Eye FFA volunteers helped pack Covid kits and 48 backpacks, as well as deliver them to Sleepy Eye Public School. The Covid kits were new this year and included items such as hand sanitizer, reuseable water bottle, Clorox Wipes, masks, and more.

Sleepy Eye FFA thanks the local businesses who helped collect donations in our communities this July for this project. FFA members are able to utilize United Way funds to help cover costs for FFA events throughout the year and were happy to give back by helping out with this project!