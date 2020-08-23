This past April, the Redwood County Environmental Office had to cancel a planned educational homeowner workshop due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

We are now pleased to announce the workshop has been rescheduled and will take place Dec. 8, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wabasso Community Center.

The workshop will cover how septic systems and wells function and the required maintenance and testing.

Regular maintenance and good usage practices can help keep your septic and well in good working condition. This free event is open to all Redwood County residents and landowners.

The class will be taught by representatives from the University of Minnesota Onsite Sewage Treatment Program and the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Redwood County environmental office staff is organizing and hosting the event and will be available to answer questions.

In addition to the septic and well basics, information will be provided about chemicals of emerging concern, including pharmaceuticals and personal care products and the potential impact those chemicals have on groundwater.

Complementary septic system owners guides will be provided by the Redwood County Environmental office, and the Department of Health will provide free well testing for those who are interested. The tests will look for coliform, nitrate and arsenic.

A light meal will be provided for attendees, sponsored by Baune Plumbing & Heating of Wabasso. Those planning to attend the event are asked to register ahead of time to ensure the proper amount of food is provided.

The registration form can be found on the environmental office page of the Redwood County Web site at redwoodcounty-mn.us /departments/environmental-office. A link to the registration will also be on the county Facebook page.

The environmental office staff have reached out to the local well and septic contractors to support this event, and a number of them have provided door prizes to distribute at the end of the workshop.

Organizations which have provided door prizes so far include L & S Construction of Sanborn, J & L Pumping Service of Springfield, Gary Kerkhoff Construction of Morgan, Ervin Well Company, Inc. of Olivia and Steffl Drilling and Pump of Willmar.

We hope to receive additional door prize items from other local companies before the event.

Wells and septic systems are vital infrastructure for rural living, and the environmental office is excited to be able to facilitate this workshop.

If you have any questions about the workshop, feel free to contact the Redwood County Environmental Office at (507) 637-4023, or via e-mail at environmental@co.redwood.mn.us

For the health and safety of attendees, the event will abide by COVID-19 requirements, as issued by the Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health, in place at the time of the workshop.

– Nick Brozek serves as the Redwood County land use and zoning supervisor