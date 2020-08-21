The Montevideo City Council discussed a request from Chippewa County for the approval of tax forfeited properties within the city. The properties are located at 303 Park Avenue (the former Park Hotel), 300 Merriam Avenue, and 518 North 5th Street.

The Montevideo City Council discussed a request from Chippewa County for the approval of tax forfeited properties within the city. The properties are located at 303 Park Avenue (the former Park Hotel), 300 Merriam Avenue, and 518 North 5th Street.

The county requires a certified copy of a resolution authorizing any action taken by the council. The county also requested that the city approve the parcels for public auction or auction to adjacent owners, or request a conveyance to the city for public use of public purpose.

The city has the first opportunity to purchase tax forfeited property, but after reviewing the properties, city staff determined that there is no public use or public purpose in purchasing any of the properties. As a result, staff recommended not to purchase any of the properties.

After discussing the matter, the council approved the classification and sale of the properties by the county.

Two items came before the council on the consent agenda.

The council considered the payment of verified claims for the period ending 8/13/20, in the total amount of $525,120.52.

Some claims over $1,500 included: $110,681.78 for Fiesta City Liquor inventory and September rent; $3,836.48 to Kodet Architectural Group for services for the Public Works building; $205,000.45 to RJM Construction for Application #1; $27,604 to Schwieters Ford of Monte for a 2020 Ford F-250; $6,435.81 to Nelson, Oyen, & Torvik for July services; a $20,000 MCDC loan to The Workroom; $40,082.41 to Clearway Community Solar for June solar bills; $25,981.85 to Dana F. Cole for its 2019 City of Montevideo Audit; and $60,368 to SW/WC Service Cooperative for BC/BS September premium.

Also on the consent agenda was an application for an exemption from lawful gambling license from Montevideo Fiesta, Inc. The organization would like to hold its annual Fiesta Days Raffle on November 1, 2020. The original raffle, which was scheduled for May 31, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both items on the consent agenda were approved by the council.

In general business, the council considered a resolution of a bonding bill. The Coalition of Greater MN Cities has urged cities to support a bonding bill at the state level.

The resolution cites the importance of the bonding bill to the city’s levee project. The resolution was adopted by the council.

The council next considered expenses for city use of CARES Act funding. The city recently received $398,000 in CARES Act funds, and has authorized that $100,000 go toward economic support of local businesses.

Along with that, the city has identified needs that it has in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those needs was identified by the Public Works Department, which has suggested purchasing an ATV with a sprayer mounted on the back to disinfect playground equipment, public restrooms, and other public spaces.

The city requested quotes for an ATV that fit the city’s needs, and received for quotes. The quotes were as follows: $25,487.05 for a Kubota with a power hitch from Sourcewell; $19,313.81 for a Kubota without a power hitch from Sourcewell; $28,385.87 for a Polaris ATV from Action Sports; and $28,423.46 for a Can AM ATV from Action Sports.

Staff recommended purchasing the $25,487.05 Kubota from Sourcewell. Funds for the purchase will come from CARES Act funds.

The council approved the purchase of the Kubota from Sourcewell.

The council next considered the approval of Change Order 3 for the Montevideo-Chippewa County Airport T-hangar. The change order affects the grading issues which were discovered at the site of the new T-hangar.

Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) has stated that they will take financial responsibility for the additional grading work. SEH will pay the city for the cost of the change order, which is a total of $83,472.20. The city will then use those funds to pay Duininck, Inc. for the grading work which will be done by them.

After discussion, the council approved Change Order 3.

There being no further business on the evening’s agenda, the meeting was adjourned. The next council meeting will be held on Monday, September 7, 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall.