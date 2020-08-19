On Thursday, Aug. 6, Braxton Monte Anderson, 35, of Montevideo, was found guilty of felony criminal vehicular homicide, causing the death of Brittany Lynn Schulz, 20, of Appleton. He was found with controlled substances present in his system at the time of the accident.

Anderson was also found guilty of felony fourth-degree driving while impaired, due to the presence of amphetamine as well as methamphetamine in his blood. He was convicted at the courthouse in Montevideo one day before the one-year anniversary of Schulz’s death.

At 5:46 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019, Anderson was driving a 1995 Saturn when he made a left turn in front of Schulz, who was driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade. According to court documents, Anderson was running late to meet someone and possibly looking at his phone when he made the turn to the Goose Bar in Watson.

Schulz crashed into the passenger side of Anderson’s vehicle, causing multiple bone fractures and trapping her and Anderson in their vehicles.

The two were extracted from the vehicles by volunteer firefighters; however, Schulz died as paramedics performed CPR while transporting her to an air ambulance at the scene. She was transported by ambulance to the CCM Health emergency room.

At the scene, officials found a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine residue, in addition to a can of beer and a baggie with a green, leafy substance in Anderson’s vehicle. Blood was taken from Anderson in the emergency room, that tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.

When interviewed, Anderson told investigators he had no recollection of the details regarding the accident or whether he had controlled substances in his system, according to court records.

Anderson was convicted of a felony fifth-degree controlled substance charge in Kandiyohi County on May 21, 2018. His driver’s license was suspended at the time of the accident.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22, 2020. The criminal vehicular homicide conviction carries a maximum possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison