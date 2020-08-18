Witnesses say she was in the water around 10 minutes before going under.

An 18-year-old woman drowned in Clearwater Lake near the Clearwater Dam Monday after, authorities say, she entered the water and pulled several children to safety after they’d gotten caught up in the churning, turbulent water near the dam, water that was significantly higher than normal due to recent heavy rains.

She was identified Tuesday afternoon as Raina Lynn Neeland of rural Bagley. Sheriff Darin Halverson told the Star Tribune that it appeared Neeland was with a group of kids, and that without her actions there likely would have been multiple fatalities.

Authorities got the call around 3:45 p.m. Monday from Sinclair Township in northern Clearwater County. When the first deputy arrived, according to the CCSO, an eight-year-old female had been pulled from the water and was initially unresponsive, before bystanders at the scene were able to perform life-saving measures and resuscitate her. Closer to the river, the 18-year-old woman was unresponsive and CPR was being performed on her by other bystanders. Witnesses estimated that she’d been in the water for around 10 minutes, pulling children to safety before she went under. Sanford Life Flight arrived and landed a short distance away, but paramedics were not able to resuscitate the woman.