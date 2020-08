The Medallion Hunt is underway. Clues will be announced at 2 p.m. daily in the Times on all platforms and on KROX Radio.

It's sponsored by the Crookston Times and UMN Crookston Office of Admissions. The prize for finding it is $200.

Here's Clue #2:

They say all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,

and certainly no one wants that.

But is this clue helpful, or is it coy?

If it helps a lot or a little, we know where the medallion is at.