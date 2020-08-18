Wyatt Guggisberg remembers the first time he stepped into the livestock arena as a Redwood County 4-Her.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” he said, adding he tried his best to set up his sheep the way he had been taught.

While exhibiting an animal, whether it be a sheep, rabbit, duck or a goose, is now second nature for him, Guggisberg has always appreciated the opportunity he has been given to learn and grow every time he stands before a judge.

During this year’s Redwood County 4-H Achievement Fair Guggisberg showed his animals for the last time, as he has graduated from the program that has been such an important part of his life.

Guggisberg got involved in 4-H through extended family.

“A lot of my family was already in it,” he said, adding with a smile his uncle, Ken Johnson, basically “made” him.

While Guggisberg has been able to exhibit a variety of animal species during the years he has been involved, he said his favorite has been rabbits.

While showing some of the more traditional rabbit species was part of Guggisberg’s project, what he really enjoyed was bringing in the types of rabbits no one else was. He showed Angoras and Chinchillas, but his favorite was an English lop.

“That rabbit was pretty unique,” said Guggisberg, adding the rabbit had a personality to match its uniqueness.

Over the years, Guggisberg was able to take some of his rabbits to the state fair, and he saw some success at that level.

Yet, for Guggisberg, being involved in 4-H was never really about getting ribbons. He appreciated not only learning but also being able to share what he learned with younger 4-Hers.

His connection with animals has also led him to other opportunities, including a chance he had to work at a camp put on by the Minnesota Zoo.

“I started going to the camp,” Guggisberg said, adding after a while they asked if he wanted to volunteer there, too.

The experiences Guggisberg has had with animals is also helping to shape his future, as he is studying at Bemidji State University and is hoping to become an aquatic biologist.

Guggisberg recognizes he would not be the person he is today without his time as a 4-H member.

Yes, he admitted, he will miss being involved and definitely wished his final year would have ended without a COVID-19 impacted fair.

Guggisberg expressed his appreciation for everyone who helped him in 4-H, especially Ken Johnson and Harold Guggisberg.

“Both of them helped me and did a lot for me,” he said. “I really appreciate that.”