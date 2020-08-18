The Butterfield Community Fund confirmed with the Butterfield City Council on taking a step towards starting work on the Bettering Butterfield park project. The nonprofit will purchase the playground first, followed by the tennis and basketball courts will follow. It expects construction to start after September 5, 2020, and finish up in the spring.

The nonprofit’s Bettering Butterfield Bash, originally supposed to happen this past May, is scheduled for September 5, 2020. The bash will be a much smaller and controlled event, following health guidelines. The nonprofit will have 250 pre-sell tickets, which it will sell on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Butterfield Community Fund has raised a little over $150,000 in funding for the Butterfield City Park.

Also, at the meeting, Jason Kruser from the Boy Scouts spoke about the Boy Scout shelter at Voss Park. It will be a project for one of their scouts to reach their Eagle Scout Rank. The shelter has a rotting railing and an unsettled floor joist. The scout will take on the project, write up a budget, and return to the city council in September to talk about splitting the bill.

The council additionally approved to increase council members’ wages to $1,000 and the mayor’s wage to $1,500 a year. It’ll be placed on November’s ballot and go into effect in January 2021.

Lastly, the council approved applying for CARES funds. Butterfield is eligible for $43,000 and will be donating $4,000 of that amount for the county to use towards business assistance.

The next Butterfield City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.