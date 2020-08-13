Gorman Velde, 93, of Granite Falls, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Glen Oaks Care Center in New London. Funeral service will be held at 11 on Monday, August 10, with visitation from 9 to 11 am at the Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Social distancing and masks will be required. Memorial preferred to Granite Falls Baseball Association.

Gorman Roger Velde was welcomed into this world on August 2, 1927. Born in Benson, Minnesota he was the son of Ludolph and Myrtle (Armstrong) Velde. As a youth, Gorman was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. Gorman graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1945.

After graduation, Gorman enlisted into the US Navy and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan during World War II. On June 25, 1949, Gorman was united in marriage to Helen L. Holien. Gorman dedicated 50 years to the family farm where they raised 5 children together. Gorman was the County Supervisor for Jacques Seed Co for 35 years. In 1991, Gorman retired to Granite Falls. Sadly in 2000, his wife, Helen, lost her battle with cancer. Gorman was united in marriage to Betty (Schultz) Wilson on September 23, 2000.

In retirement, Gorman led a life of service. He very much enjoyed maintaining Granite Falls athletic fields. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was also an active member in the Granite Falls Lutheran Church, 4-H and choirs in both Granite Falls and Mesa, Arizona.

Gorman was incredibly proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed his travels through Jacques Seed Co and his winters in Mesa, Arizona. Gorman was even honored at the MN Wild hockey game for being in the first state hockey tournament in 1945 when he was 91 years old.

Gorman lived an exceptionally full life that was the byproduct of his strong faith and sturdy work ethic.

Gorman is survived by his wife, Betty; three sons, Rick (& Shirley) Velde of Doniphan NE, Michael (& Laura) Velde of Clinton WI, and James (& Lori) Velde of Detroit Lakes; two daughters, Ann (& Sheldon) Mack of Deer River and Jane (& Steve) Brisendine of Spicer; 13 grandchildren, Richard (& Jodie) Velde of York NE, Rachel (& David) Odom of York NE, Adam (& Jennifer) Velde of Waukee IA, Benjamin (& Eva) Velde of Overland Park KS, Emily (& Matthew) Bennett of Cedarville OH, Chad (& Janine) Velde of Tucker GA, Jeremiah (& Ann) Mack of Brooklyn Park, Paula (& Seth) Kersten of Lake Elmo, Tara (& Taylor) Kroger of Edina, Natasha (& Bobby) Tschann of Minneapolis, Sam Velde of St Cloud, Becky (& Andrew) Gibbs of Farmington and Stacy (& Michael Robison) Brisendine of Spicer; nineteen great grandchildren, Alexis, Kadence, Tyler, Dylan, Halle, Hayden, Harrison, Annabelle, Elliot, Oliver, Liam, Nora, Siena, Juliana, Scarlett, Hudson, Claire, Brody and Ryker. Stepchildren Paul (& Deb) Wilson, Pam Lynner, Colleen (& Mark) Bott, Carol (& Dennis) Londgren and Jim (& Julie) Wilson. 11 step-grandchildren, 22 step great-grandchildren.

Gorman was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents and great grandson, Jacob Bennett.

