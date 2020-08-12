Members of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association (MTGA) re-elected Paul Kvistad of Wood Lake to the board of directors. Kvistad will serve three years representing the interests of turkey growers and the industry as a whole.

In addition, Kvistad was re-elected to serve as MTGA president.

“Paul Kvistad brings extensive board experience in determining the needs of the industry and building consensus on the board,” said Sarah Anderson, executive director. “He is a thoughtful and patient leader. We are lucky to have Paul on the board.”

Returning for a second term, Kvistad is a second-generation turkey farmer from Yellow Medicine County. He owns and operates Paul Kvistad Poultry, which produces 240,000 light hens per year.

It is Kvistad’s mission to bridge the gap between consumers and turkey producers.

In addition to his service to turkey growers, he has been on the board of the Yellow Medicine County Corn Growers Association for 16 years. Kvistad raises 1,500 acres of corn and soybeans.

He has also served as a past member/president for the Echo Lions Club for 12 years and as a past board member for the Farmers Co-op Elevator for nine years.

Kvistad and his wife Jamie have three sons: Hunter, Payton and Brock. The family attends Swan Lake Church. In his spare time, he enjoys watching their sons’ sporting events, fishing and spending time at their lake home.

Wayne Knudsen from Vesta but residing in New London, was re-elected to serve as the association’s treasurer.

A seasoned turkey grower, Wayne Knudsen has been a steady hand as treasurer.

He produces 120,000 toms per year in Redwood County. His son Sam is the second generation to grow turkeys.

The MTGA is a trade association representing more than 450 turkey growers across the state. Many of its growers come from multi-generational family farms. It also represents turkey processors and industry stakeholders. Together, they advocate for the interests of the Minnesota turkey farmer and industry as a whole.

To learn more, visit minnesotaturkey.com.