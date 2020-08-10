One of the new amenities along the Red Lake River in Crookston, thanks to grant funds from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission awarded to the Red Lake River Corridor Enhancement Group Joint Powers Board, is the canoe/kayak launch/portage on the riverbank in Chase-Loring Addition, across the river from RiverView Health.

The dock gives people a chance to get off the river before the rock rapids. They can end their trip there and return to their vehicle parked in Maplewood Park, or they can portage around the rapids and drop back into the river.