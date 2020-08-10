More incumbent Crookston City Council and Crookston School Board members up for election in November have filed for re-election, city and school district officials report.

As of print press time on Monday, Aug. 10, here’s what we know:

On the council, Ward 1 incumbent Jake Fee has filed for another term, as has At Large incumbent Bobby Baird.

In addition to their seats, council seats up for election include Clayton Brigg’s Ward 3 seat and the Ward 5 seat held by recent appointee Joe Kresl. Kresl has filed his candidacy for a full term, and Briggs has filed for re-election.

On the school board, incumbent Dave Davidson has filed his candidacy for another term. His seat is up for election, as are the seats held by incumbent Frank Fee and recent appointee Mike Theis. Theis has filed his candidacy for a full term. Challengers who have filed include Marcia Meine and Jason Klinnert.

The filing window for candidates for council and school board closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.